Lukman Olabiyi and Lawrence Enyoghasu

The Lagos State Magistrates’ Court, Yaba has freed a 15-year-old girl charged with killing her father’s friend, Babatunde Ishola, who allegedly tried to rape her.

Magistrate Philip Adebowale Ojo struck out the murder charge filed by the police against the Senior Secondary School (SSS) 3 pupil, following advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The teenager is a SS3 student of Aboru High School and resides on Olalemide Street, Aboru.

According to a police statement after arrest of the teenager for the crime, “she went to the house of the deceased on March 7 to help him fetch water as the deceased was living alone.

“The late Ishola was a friend to the suspect’s father and she had always been helping him with house chores.

“But while she was helping out with the water, on the said date, the deceased allegedly attempted raping her and she picked a knife from the room and stabbed him.”

The Director, Lagos State Office of the Public Defender (OPD), Dr. Babajide Martins, whose office defended the teenager pro bono, expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision. He

appreciated the professionalism, diligence and timely advice of the Director of Public Prosecution on the matter which made it possible for girl to be released because no prima facie case was established against her. He assured other indigent people being represented in various cases that OPD has been re-organised and re-engineered to deliver first class free legal services in line with the current administration philosophy of better security and governance to all residents irrespective of gender and religion.

The director, therefore, appealed to those that have suffered any form of rights denial, abuse and violence to visit any of the office of OPD nearest to them for free legal service. Martins assured members of the public that the office is still attending to the public during the lockdown within the governor`s directive.

In their comment, the parents of the girl, Ojo Taiwo and Funke, expressed deep appreciation to the Lagos State Government and Office of the Public Defender (OPD) for coming to their rescue with free legal services.