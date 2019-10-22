Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court on Tuesday ordered the temporary forfeiture of 23 properties allegedly linked with the ex-Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Justice Folashade Giwa-Ogunbanjo gave the order following an ex parte application for interim forfeiture by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The affected properties were listed in a schedule attached to the motion, which EFCC lawyer Mohammed Abubakar argued on Tuesday.

Justice Giwa-Ogunbanjo ordered the EFCC to publish the order in The Nation newspapers to enable interested parties show cause why the properties should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.