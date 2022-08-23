From Gyang Bere, Jos

A Federal High Court sitting in Jos has given 96 hours to Labour Party, the purported governorship candidate, Dr. Patrick Dakum and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to explained why they will not be restraint from substituting Amb. Yohanna Yipwan Margif as the valid nominated candidate of the party for the 2023 governorship election in Plateau State.

The directive was given on Tuesday by Justice D. V. Agishi after a motion filed by Amb. Yohanna Margif praying the court to restraint Labour Party, Dr. Dakum And INEC from substituting him as candidate of the party.

The Judge ordered, “That the motion Ex-parte is not granted, that parties have 96 honours to come and show cause why they cannot be restrained from substituting the plaintiff as the valid elected candidate.That parties (Defendants) are to appear on the 24 August, 2022.”

Amb. Margif had approached the court through his Counsel, M. B. Abdullahi Esq to obtain an injunction to restraint the Labour Party, Dr. Patrick Dakum and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from substituting him as the valid nominated candidate of Labour Party for the 2023 governorship election in Plateau state.

He had also requested the court to restraint the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from removing his name from the publish list of candidate or giving effect to the unlawful, illegal and null purported change or substitution of the valid candidate pending hearing and determination of the Plaintiff motion on notice for interlocutory Injunction.

He prayed the court to direct all parties in the the suit to maintain status quo pending the final determination of the motion interlocutory Injunction and decision of the court.

Amb. Margif was validly elected in July as Governorship candidate of Labour Party during its primary election and the party had another primaries that allegedly brought Dr. Patrick Dakum as candidate of the party.

It was alleged that Margif had written a letter of withdrawal to pave way for Dr. Dakum to substitute him as Governorship candidate of the party.

But Amb. Margif denied the withdrawal letter which was flying in the social media and also approached the court to restraint Dakum, Labour Party and INEC from unlawful and illegal substitution of his name as candidate of the party.

The court adjourned the matter to Wednesday 24 August, 2023.