From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa has admitted a Bayelsa based blogger, Bara Ogidi to bail in sum of five hundred million naira and a surety in like sum.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Ogidi, a publisher of an online new media in Yenagoa Tracknews, is facing a two count charge of cyber stalking.

The Department of State Security (DSS) had on Wednesday arraigned Ogidi, over an alleged false report targeted at the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr Simbi Wabote.

According to the charge, Ogidi had allegedly accused Wabote of offering him the sum of N10 million to lure him to testify in Wabote’s favour in a defamation suit filed by the NCDMB Executive Secretary against Mr Jackson Ude.

The charge reads, “Count 1 “CYBERSTALKING, contrary to and punishable under Section 24(1)b of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2015”

“You OGIDI BEN BARA on 11th February, 2022, caused false information to be disseminated via various online newspaper outfits including “THE EAGLE ONLINE”

“Which you knew to be false to wit that the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote offered you the sum of Ten Million Naira (N10,000,000) for the purpose of luring you to testify in his favour in an alleged defamation suit filed by him against one Jackson Ude.

“This publication caused annoyance, enmity, hatred and ill will towards the said Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote.

“COUNT 2 “CYBERSTALKING, contrary to and punishable under Section 24(1)b of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2015”

“You, OGIDI BEN BARA on 6th May, 2022 via your online newspaper outfit-TRACKNEWS disseminated false information which you knew to be false.

“To wit- that the Executive Secretary of Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote in connivance with Shell Petroleum Development Company excluded the people of Ekeremor Local Government from contracts at the East Area oilfields,”.

Ruling on the bail application filed by Ogidi’s counsel, Temedie Great, t Justice Isa Dashen ruled that the surety must be a responsible citizen who resides and owns landed property within the court’s jurisdiction, Bayelsa.

He further ruled that in the alternative, if the surety is a civil servant, the surety must not be below the rank of a Director and must swear to an affidavit of means.

The judge adjourned the case until July 25 for continuation of trial and ruled that the defendant should remain in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Centre at Okaka in Yenagoa pending when he meets the bail conditions.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .