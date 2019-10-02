A Sharia Court ll, sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Wednesday, granted bail to four siblings, Zainab, Fatima and Halima Abdullahi-Abba, accused of defamation.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, granted the bail to the siblings who are aged 19, 17 and 14 to their mother after they all pleaded not guilty of the offence.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 9, for the complainant to produce witnesses or for the parties to resolve the matter amicable and report back.

Earlier, the complainant, Faiza Salisu of Zarai road, Kaduna, had dragged the accused to court alleging that they were fond of calling her prostitute.

“We are all tenants in the same house, a week ago they poured a bucket of water on me, they came down to my flat and broke a bottle and threatening to fight me, I accidentally stepped on the bottle.

“I have witnesses and I am praying the court to sanction them accordingly,” she said.(NAN)