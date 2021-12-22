From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo butchers have accused the state government of undue interference and politicisation of the issues surrounding their welfare.

Speaking on behalf of Edo State Concerned Butchers, a private abattoir operator and member of Edo State Vigilante, Sunny Omokaro, who has just regained freedom after his arrest and detention over a shooting incident in his abattoir in Benin, the butchers said what transpired was that he acted in self-defense when over 30 men invaded his abattoir and fired shots into the air. He said he was stunned upon arrival at the scene and since he was returning from his vigilante duty at the time and having his gun with him, he also shots into the air in response and soon after, alerted the divisional police officer in charge of the New Benin Division.

“Though, we ended up at the station thereafter, I was surprised that I was the only one kept at the station, before being taken to the state police headquarters where I was detained and without any investigation, I was charged to court where I was granted bail,” Omokaro said.