From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A High Court of Rivers State in Port Harcourt has granted the former governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and member of the House of Representatives, Farah Dagogo, bail after 62 days in custody.

Dagogo was granted bail yesterday, after several unsuccessful attempts by his counsel representatives to secure his bail.

The lawmaker representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency was charged to court on two counts of conspiracy and cultism by the Rivers State government.

Trial judge, Justice Chinwendu Nworgu, in his ruling on the bail application by the defendant’s counsel, Cosmos Enweluzo, granted Dagogo bail in the sum of N20 million, with a surety, who most deposit a passport photograph alongside the defendant.

In his ruling, Justice Nworgu ordered that the accused person must not be allowed to travel outside the country without the leave of the court and should deposit his International Passport with the court.

Also, the trial judge directed that the surety must be an indigene of Rivers State who owns a landed property within Port Harcourt, which is valued at nothing less than N20:million.

Speaking to newsmen outside the courtroom, Dagogo’s counsel, Enweluzo, expressed happiness that his client had been granted bail despite the fact that the bail conditions were enormous.

On his part, prosecution counsel Chidi Ekeh said they were not worried about the bail granted to the defendant, but would be happy if the defendant will continue to appear in court to face his trial.

Earlier, the premises of Rivers State Judiciary Complex were sealed by security personnel with a thorough check before allowing the lawyers, journalists and litigants access to the premises.

It would be recalled that Farah Dagogo, who is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and cultism, was arrested on April 27, 2022, at the governorship primary screening of the People’s Democratic Party in Port Harcourt, and had since been in detention.