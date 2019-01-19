From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

After more than twelve days in police custody, a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has granted bail to Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West at the Senate on health grounds.

Justice Yusuf Halilu in his ruling ordered Dino to produce three sureties including the Clark of the National Assembly, who must produce a written undertaking to produce him in court.

The other sureties, the court ruled, must be residents of the FCT and have landed properties in Abuja.

Policemen, who lay siege after obtaining a Warrant of Arrest, arrested Senator Melaye in a dramatic fashion at his Abuja residence.

The senator is wanted by the Police for a case of “Criminal Conspiracy and Attempted Culpable Homicide, committed on 19th July, 2018.”

Police alleged that Melaye and “his armed thugs attacked police personnel, shot and wounded Sgt. Danjuma Saliu, attached to 37 Police Mobile Force (PMF) on stop-and-search duty along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi State.”

Melaye, however, has told the police to secure the country, rather than chase after him, saying he is not a criminal as alleged by the police.

Following his prolonged detention and his sudden ill health, he approached the FCT High Court with a fundamental right enforcement suit, which was filed and argued by his counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN).