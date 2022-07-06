From Godwin Tsa, Abuja.

A Federal High Court sitting in has granted permission to former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha to travel to the United Kingdom for medical attention.

Justice Inyang Ekwo who granted Okorocha’s request thereafter ordered the Registrar of the Court to release his traveling passport to him to undertake the medical trip.

The order of the Judge followed an application that was moved by counsel to the former Governor, Mr Ola Olanipekun, SAN, who notified the court that his client has been having health challenges in the receipt times.

He argued that Okorocha now a Senator representing Imo North in the Senate will not abuse the order and will return to the country for his trial.

Although, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC represented by Mr Chile Okoroma had sought to vehemently oppose the request, the Commission soft-pedallef when Justice Ekwo explained that the request would be granted with a caveat by the court.

While granting the request, Justice Ekwo ordered Okorocha to return the passport to the Court Registrar not later than three days of his arrival in the country.

The Judge held that he would declare Okorocha wanted if he attempts to abuse the favour granted him.

Justice Ekwo subsequently fixed November 7 for his trial in the money laundering criminal charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

Okorocha is standing trial before the court on 17-count money laundering charges preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

Also on trial on same charge are a chieftain of the All Progressive, APC, Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, and five companies- Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

EFCC alleged that Okorocha who piloted affairs of Imo state from 2011 to 2019, conspired and diverted public funds to the tune of about N2.9 billion.

According to the anti-graft agency, the Defendants committed the alleged offence between October 2014 and February 2016.