A Gudu Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Wednesday granted a housewife, Fatima Ango, permission to begin divorce proceedings without her husband.

The Judge, Mr Ado Muktar, gave the order as a result of the respondent’s continued absence from court without valid reasons.

The petitioner, through her counsel, Mr Mohammed Jega, informed the court that her husband, Deji Lawal, was intentionally ignoring the court summons.

Jega urged the court to invoke Order 9, Rule 3 of The Area Court Rule, which states that the court could proceed with the case in the absence of the respondent.

Ango filed a divorce case against Lawal on the grounds of Khuli.

She said that she was no longer interested in her husband of two years and wished to divorce him.

The complainant told the court that she was ready to return the N50,000 dowry the defendant paid on her.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Khuli, under the Islamic Law, means dislike which is an acceptable ground for divorce.

Muktar adjourned the case until Oct. 14 to give the respondent another chance to appear before giving his judgment. (NAN)

