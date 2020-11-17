A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday granted N200, 000 bail to a 37-year-old businessman, Yusuf Mohammed, over alleged theft.

Mohammed, who resides in Kinkino Kaduna, is charged on two-count of criminal breach of trust, cheating and theft.

The Magistrate, Hassan Benjamin, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Benjamin said the surety must live within the jurisdiction of the court and his/her address must be verified by officials of the court.

He added that the surety must submit his/her drivers’ licence or national identity card with the court registrar and adjourned the matter until Dec.2 for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, had told the court that the complainant, Aminu Adamu of Ungwan Rimi, Kaduna, wrote a petition to the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna, on Sept. 21.

Leo said that in the petition, the complainant alleged that sometimes in 2018, he entrusted his property situated at Danmarwa Road, Umgwan Rimi, Kaduna, in the care of the defendant.

The prosecutor said that when the complainant came to check the property, he discovered that the defendant had stolen his Toyota Prado SUV car and other household items all valued at N15 million.

He told the court that in the course of investigation, the defendant confessed to have stolen the properties and sold them to one Onyeka Onuchukwu and Eugene Okoli, both at large.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 59, 302 and 271 of Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.

Mohammed, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. (NAN)