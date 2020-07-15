Romanus Okoye

Special Offences Court section of Lagos High Court, Ikeja yesterday granted N500,000 bail to a social media influencer, Adedamola Adewale (alias Adeherself), charged with fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a ruling, Justice Sherifat Solebo ordered that Adewale must provide two sureties with reliable means of income which would be verified by the court and adjourned the case until August 5 for hearing.

The defendant, who had been in the custody of the EFCC following her arraignment in court on July 7, is facing a charge of possession of fraudulent document. According to EFCC counsel, Mr Samuel Daji, the defendant was arrested following intelligence received by the EFCC on the activities of some young men allegedly involved in internet fraud in the Lekki axis of Lagos.

“Adeherself on June 15, with the intent to defraud, had in her possession a fraudulent document which was entitled ‘WhatsApp,” he alleged. “The offence violates Sections 318 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.”