The Federal High Court, Abuja has restrained the Zamfara House of Assembly from impeaching the deputy governor of the state, Mahdi Gusau.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu gave the order on Monday while delivering a ruling in an ex-parte motion with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/650/2021 brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) through its lawyer, Ogwu Onoja.

Zamfara politics was plunged into the national limelight recently after Governor Bello Matawalle defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress.

The PDP has dragged the Governor to court over the transfer of its mandate to the APC.

However, Deputy Governor Gusau decided not to join his boss in defecting to the APC.

In Monday’s ruling, Justice Egwuatu also stopped the Zamfara State House of Assembly from impeaching its other members who are still in the PDP.

The Zamfara State House of Assembly had, earlier this month, asked Deputy Governor Gusau to appear before its members on July 27 over a political rally he (Gusau) organised in the state.

