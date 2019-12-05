Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Justice Muhammed Liman of the Federal High Court, Lagos has fixed February 6, 2020 for hearing of application seeking to stop final forfeiture of some properties linked to the immediate past Senate President, Mr Bukonla Saraki.

Justice Liman had on October 21, fixed Thursday for hearing of application from any interested persons to show cause for the properties not to be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria, after granting Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) motion for interim forfeiture of the said properties.

The said properties are located at 17 and 17A McDonald Road, Ikoyi, at Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Justice Liman had granted the ex parte motion for the interim forfeiture of the two properties and affidavit deposed to by one Olamide Sadiq, which were argued by the lawyer to the EFCC, Mr Nnaemeka Omewa.

In urging the court to forfeit the said properties in the interim, Omewa had told the court that the properties were suspected to have been acquired through proceeds of illicit funds by the former Senate President.

After granting the motion ex parte, Justice Liman had also ordered the EFCC to publish the order of forfeiture of the two properties in a national daily within fourteen days for any interested party or parties to show cause why the properties will not be permanently forfeited to the Federal government of Nigeria. He had adjourned the matter till November 7 for report of compliance.

On November 7, the EFCC through its counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, informed the court of compliance with the court order and urged the court to made the interim order final.

However, Saraki’s laeyer told the court that they were in court in respect of the properties and urged the court to hear them.

But Oyedepo, in opposition to the appearance of Saraki’s lawyer, said that the purpose of that day’s proceedings was for the EFCC to inform the court of its compliance with the order.

Consequently, Justice Liman adjourned till Thursday, December 5, for hearing of all applications.

However, at the resumed hearing, Judge Liman was said to be in another jurisdiction of the court.

Consequently, EFCC lawyer Omewa, and a lawyer from Saraki’s legal team, Mr Deji O, met on the matter and agreed that the case be adjourned till February 6, 2020.