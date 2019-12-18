Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia state and senate chief whip, has filed a bail application pending his appeal against his jail sentence.

The former governor, through his counsel, urged the court to grant him a post-conviction bail on health grounds.

A Federal High Court, Lagos had convicted Kalu following a 39-count charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In the appeal, yesterday, Kalu said he is battling “serious health issues that the medical facilities in the prison cannot handle.”

He also added that as senator representing Abia north, “the interest of his constituents would be in jeopardy if he was kept behind bars.”

He said since the offences he was convicted of were bailable, the court should free him while he challenges his conviction at the court of appeal.

However, Rotimi Oyedepo, counsel to the EFCC, opposed the application for post-conviction bail.

The EFCC counsel added that the medical facility at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre is capable of handling Kalu’s condition.