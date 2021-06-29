By Lukman Olabiyi

The Federal High Court, Lagos, has fixed October 7, for hearing of an application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking an order for final forfeiture of $5.78 million and N2.4 billion linked to the former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan.

The judge, Tijjani Garuba Ringim, fixed the date, yesterday, after hearing the submissions of the counsel to the parties in the matter.

EFCC had filed the application for forfeiture sometime in 2017, before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, now retired.

The defendants in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/640/2017, were Dame Patience Jonathan and a firm, LA Wari Furniture and Bathes.

The monies were said to have been warehoused by Skye Bank Plc and Eco Bank Plc, respectively.

Justice Olatoregun, on April 26, 2017, ordered the temporary forfeiture of the monies, sequel to an ex-parte application filed by the EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo.

The judge’s order was affirmed by both the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

However, midway to the conclusion of hearing on the final forfeiture of the said sums, Justice Olatoregun retired from the bench in 2019.

The development compelled the Chief Judge of the court to re-assign the matter to Justice Chuka Obiozor for hearing.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.