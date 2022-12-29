From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Owerri Magistrates’ Court 16 has issued a warrant of arrest to one Wisdom Nwachukwu, of Obollo in Isiala Mbano council area of Imo State, for failing to appear before the court to answer charges made against him which bordered on the alleged threat to the life a traditional ruler, HRH Jude Onyeagbaro, of Umuneke-Nna, Ugiri, in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area.

The warrant of arrest was made available to newsmen on Thursday in Owerri, with a charge No OW/637/c/2022, between the Commissioner of Police and Nwachukwu.

The warrant of arrest was made on October 28, 2022, against the said Nwachukwu, by this order, the said Nwachukwu was to appear in court on November 23, 2022, which he allegedly continues to disobey.

It would be recalled that the said Nwachukwu was dragged to the court in October 2022, by the Imo state police commissioner, among the 5-count charge between the Commissioner of Police (complainant) Vs Wisdom Nwachukwu, Male, 53-year-old, (Defendant) after allegedly damaging the gate and fence of the monarch.