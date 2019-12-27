A Karmo Grade I Area Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has sentenced Nurudeen Bemidele and Ojo Ola, to two months imprisonment each over theft of two phones and other valuables.

The Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, on Friday sentenced Bemidele and Ola after they had pleaded guilty to the charges of joint act, criminal force, theft and causing hurt.

Maiwada however, gave the convicts an option of fine in the sum of N5, 000 each.

The police had charged Bemidele, 27 and Ola, 29, both of Karmo village, Abuja on four-count charge of joint act, criminal force, theft and causing hurt.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that one Ogar Eje of Angwan Cement, Abuja reported the case at the Life Camp Police Station, FCT on Oct. 10.

Ukagha, informed the court that the convicts beat the complainant and he sustained injury on his face.

The counsel further said that the convicts then stole an Infinix hot 7 phone valued at N52, 000, Itel phone valued at N3, 000, N20, 000 cash, voters card, an ATM card and some documents from the complainant.

The prosecution counsel added that during police investigation, the Infinix Hot 7 was recovered from the convicts.

He said the offence contravened Sections 79, 263, 281 and 244 of the Penal Code Law.(NAN)