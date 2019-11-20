An Ado Ekiti High Court on Wednesday sentenced two men to seven years’ imprisonment each for receiving stolen property.

Justice Abiodun Adesodun convicted Adams Samson, 39, and Ayinla Kolawole, 33, for receiving stolen property.

He did not give them an option of fine.

The judge, however, did not find them guilty of armed robbery which there were also charged with.

He held that the prosecution failed to prove the allegation of armed robbery against the defendants; hence their acquittal of the charge.

Earlier, prosecution counsel, Mr Gbemiga Adaramola from the state Ministry of Justice, said that the convicts committed the offences on or about May 30, 2017, on Jimoh Aliu Street in Ado-Ekiti.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 427 and 430 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti, 2012.

The prosecution called three witnesses and tendered exhibits including pictures, mobile phones, statements of the convicts and vehicle particulars.

Defence called only a witness.(NAN).