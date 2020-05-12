A Federal High Court in Osogbo on Tuesday sentenced a 21-year-old fraudster, Peter Adeleke, to nine months imprisonment at the Ilesa Correctional Centre for $627 internet fraud.

Justice Peter Lifu sentenced Adeleke after he pleaded guilty to a six count charge bordering on cyber crime, stealing and impersonation.

Lifu convicted Adeleke on the grounds of the plea bargain the defecse counsel entered into with the EFCC.

The judge, however, ordered that the convict should serve out his term without an option of fine.

He said the sentence would serve as deterrent to others who indulge in such acts.

Earlier, EFCC’s Prosecutor, Mr Saleh Bashir , had told the court that the defendant committed the offences in December 2019 before he was tracked and arrested.

Bashir said the defendant, who claimed to be a female with the name Daniel Joyers, defrauded one Beverley Les of the sum through cyber means.

He said the defendant also impersonated one Ciera Rogers and used her e-mail to commit fraud.

The Prosecutor said the offences contravened Section 1 (1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences and Section 22 (3)(b) of the Cyber Crime Act, 2015.

The defence counsel, Mr Jimmy Jones, had prayed the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing his client. (NAN )