Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Three church burglars in Agbor area of Delta State have been sentenced to two years imprisonment by a Grade A Chief Magistrate Court sitting Alihami.

The convicts including Odafi Bright Favour (28), Adaye Yusuf (31) and Chibuzor Temple (34).

They arraigned on four-count chargeof conspiracy, felony, burglary and stealing.

In suit number Ma/203C/2020, the convicts conspired amongst themselves to commit offences punishable under the Section 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap C21, Vol. I law of Delta State 2006.

They pleaded guilty to the charge.

Having listened to the plea of the defense counsel, the Magistrate, Anene Esq., out of his leniency, sentenced them to two separate years of imprisonment for the charges which are to run concurrently without an option of fine.

Recall that the convicts had burgled two churches in Agbor and cart away musical equipments, leading to their arrest on August 28, 2020.

A representative of St. John Anglican Cathedral Communion, Agbor which was amongst the burgled churches, Mr. Patrick Egbonim, also said he was glad over the sentence, re-echoing that the judgment would serve as deterrent to others with the intention of making the community unsafe for the public.