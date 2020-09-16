The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, convicted and sentenced one Bright Nduagu to three years in prison for possession of 6.2 grams of cocaine.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, in his judgment, held that in accordance with the provision of the law, “a trial court shall not pass a maximum sentence on first offender.”

Justice Taiwo, who noted that Nduagu, a 31-year-old man, pleaded guilty of the offence charged, sentenced him with an option of fine of N200, 000.

According to him, after the plea of guilt by the defendant, the defence counsel entered allocutus with the prosecutor, pleading for leniency.

He said his lawyer, Nduka Benson, told the court that the convict had become remorseful having been counsel while in detention of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).