From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Federal High Courts in Osun and Ekiti states have convicted and sentenced six internet fraudsters to jail for impersonation.

While Justice Emmanuel Ayoola in Osun convicted and sentenced five persons, Justice Babs Kuewumi of Ekiti state convicted one person.

A statement by the head, media and publicity of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wilson Uwujaren, Thursday, said the internet fraudsters were subsequently convicted by the reside in judge.

The convicts in Osun are: Ahmed Oguneye Abiona, Owoade Kehinde Elijah, Oriade Sunday Oluwatobiloba, Usman Adams Shehu, and Waris Adegoke Adeyemo.

They pleaded guilty to their respective one-count charges and opted for plea bargaining.

Abiona, Adeyemo and Shehu bagged four months jail each, Owoade three months, while Oriade was sentenced to five months imprisonment.

The court also ordered the defendants to restitute the proceeds of their fraud to their victims.

The court ordered Oriade to restitute 590USD to his victim, forfeit an iPhone XR, one Samsung S5 mobile phone and one Acer Laptop to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The court also ordered Ahmed to restitute 500USD to one Michael Johnson, forfeit the sum of N3, 013,007.39 found in his United Bank of Africa Account, an iPhone 11 Pro Max mobile phone and one Toyota Camry car to the Federal Government of Nigeria, being proceeds of his crime.

Adeyemo was ordered to return the sum of 300USD to one Peter Decker and forfeit one iPhone 11 Pro Max to Federal Government of Nigeria.

Shehu is to restitute the sum of 400USD and forfeit one Samsung Galaxy S8 to Federal Government of Nigeria.

Owoade was ordered to restitute the sum of 300USD and forfeit an iPhone 6 mobile phone to Federal Government of Nigeria.

The statement added that one David Fatunla Taiwo (aka Jeff Wood) was convicted by Justice Kuewumi and sentenced to twenty months imprisonment.

The convict was also to restitute 450pounds to his victim, one Joanne K. Thornhill.