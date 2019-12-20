Tony Osauzo, Benin

A Benin-based car dealer, David Kaine, was yesterday, sentenced to 18 months imprisonment by an Edo Chief Magistrates’ Court for diverting the sum of N1.4m.

David was arraigned on a one- count charge of diverting N1.4m for personal use without the consent of the owner.

Police Prosecutor, Patrick Agbonifo, informed the court that David was given ML 320 Mercedes Benz SUV worth N2 million by one Victor Igbinedion to help sell.

He said David sold the car and converted the proceeds to personal use without the consent of the owner.

The offence, according to Agbonifo, contravened section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Act, Cap 48, Vol II Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 1976 as applicable in Edo State.

David, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In his ruling, Magistrate Osayande found David guilty and sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment or an option of N150,000 fine.