Lukman Olabiyi

A Federal High Court in Lagos, on Friday, sentenced a 58-year-old farmer Yesiru Onajobi, to a term of 10 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting and impregnating his 14-year-old daughter. Justice Sule Hassan, convicted and sentenced the farmer after holding that the prosecution has successful proved the charges of rape and unlawful canal knowledge made against the farmer.

The convict, Yesiru, was first arraigned before the court by the National Agency for Prohibition and Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), on July 18, 2013.

The offences according to NAPTIP are contrary the provisions of Sections 13 (1) and 18 (a) of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Law Enforcement Act 2003

Sentencing the farmer, Justice Hassan held: “the prosecution has been able to establish the charges against the defendant. I have also listened to the plea of allocator made by the defendant’s counsel, though, she did not say much.

“The offences that the defendant is charged with is a very serious offence, consequently, I hereby sentence you, Yesiru Onajobi to 10 years imprisonment on each count without option of fine. The terms of imprisonment to run concurrently. However, the period spent in custody be deducted from the jail terms”