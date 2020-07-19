A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced 37-year-old Chukwu Ndukwu to eight months imprisonment for stealing a cell phone.

The Judge, Mr Inuwa Maiwada, however, gave the convict option of N11, 000 fine and warned him to be of good behaviour.

Maiwada also ordered him to pay N60, 000 as compensation to the complainant, Mr Precious Nwaneri.

The convict had admitted committing the offences and begged the court to temper justice with mercy.

He had told the court that he did not know what came over him when he committed the crime.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ijeoma Ukagha, had told the court that Nwaneri of Karmo reported the matter at the Utako Police Station, Abuja, on Sept. 9.

She said that on the same date, the convict and one other now at large, snatched the complainant’s LG phone valued at N90, 000 and Zte phone valued at N10, 000, by a foot path near Kia Motors, Utako.

The prosecutor had told the court that during police investigation, the convict confessed to committing the crime and begged for forgiveness.

She said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 79 and 288 of the Penal Code. (NAN)