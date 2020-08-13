Okwe Obi, Abuja

The General Court Martial of the Nigerian Army has sentenced Lance Corporal Babangida Ibrahim to 55 years in prison for culpable homicide, house breaking and theft.

Ibrahim, with service No: 08NA/61/ 2672, was found guilty of killing a staff of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Bello Abdullahi Aliu, in Gidan Darib, Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State, on August 11, 2014, and took away his car, laptop and phone.

President General of the court and Senior Researcher of the Nigeria Army Resource Centre, Priye Fakrougha, while delivering his judgement yesterday in Abuja, said the culprit would serve 40 years in the first count, five years in the second, third and fourth counts, which will run concurrently.

He said: “Committing civil offence by virtue of Section 114 of the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 LFN 2014 that is to say culpable homicide not punishable with death contrary to and punishable under Section 224 of the penal code Cap p3 LFN 2004.

“House breaking contrary to and punishable under section 110 (a) of the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 LFN 2004.

“Offence of theft contrary to section 286 of the penal code and punishable under section 287 of the penal code Cape P3 LFN 2004 triable in the court by virtue of section 114 of the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 LFN 2004. Offence of theft contrary to section 286 of the penal code and punishable under section 287 of the penal code Cap P3 LFN 2004 triable in the court by virtue of section 114 of the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 LFN 2004.”

Fakrougha advised members of the Armed Force of Nigeria to adhere strictly to the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of military personnel in and out of uniform.

He maintained that the determination of the Nigerian Army under the Command of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, to discharge its constitutional duty in a professional manner would not be compromised and warned that defaulters will be severely dealt with.

He said: “As a responsible army, we carry out our constitutional mandate inline with the provision of extant laws. Any personnel that goes against these laws will be sanctioned to serve as lessons to others.”