Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State-born Media Aide to Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State, Kolawole Oredipe, has described the court judgment affirming the candidacy of Oladipupo Adebutu as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial standard bearer in Ogun State as victory to democracy, declaring Adebutu will defeat the incumbent governor come 2023.

Oredipe in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital on Friday, said the court was right in its position to the effect that primaries remain the internal affairs of political parties and that there was nothing wrong with the delegates list used in the election of Adebutu by the PDP as candidate.

He noted that since the court issue had been put to rest, the party would now increase the tempo of the campaign to actualise the election victory of Adebutu as next governor of Ogun State.

He, however, advised Adebutu’s co-contestants and other aggrieved persons within the party to sheathe their swords and end unnecessary distractions and litigations, so that the party can be victorious at the forthcoming poll.

“The Federal High Court in Abuja has done the best thing. Let me congratulate Adebutu for this victory. He is the new face of PDP in Ogun State and has worked very hard to build the party. This is a pay back time for him.

“The support being enjoyed by him is overwhelming and it is very clear that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost its bite in Ogun. PDP is the new bride with Adebutu. He will win this election”, Oredipe stated in the statement.