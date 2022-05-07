Former Deputy President of the Senate and leading contender to the 2023 Governorship of Enugu State, Saturday, urged his followers to disregard attempt to foist fictitious delegates list on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

His campaign organisation said that the news circulating in the social media of an interim order granted by Justice Harold Eya of the Enugu State High Court in a ruling on an application by some characters was intended to validate impunity.

The statement by its Director General, Ogbo Asogwa said: “Our party faithful, supporters, and the good people of Enugu State have nothing to worry about, as the court does not act in a vacuum. You cannot put something on nothing and expect it to stand.

“There is no evidence of any exercise in their court papers. Neither was there any list of their supposed winners of the three-man delegates congress.

“It is part of the continued efforts to deceive the stakeholders, who innocently nominated the so-called delegates. These people could not participate in the exercise because an interest group was hiding forms so that every person would believe that his or her list is being preserved. There is no such preservation. It is all deceit.

“Those who were genuinely elected in a transparent exercise at the designated centres and time are already at the appropriate courts to protect their victory on a solid legal footing.

“We therefore call on the people of Enugu State to trust God, as this too will end in victory.”

