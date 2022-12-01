From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has nullified the Abia All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship primary election held on May 29, 2022.

Justice Binta Nyako consequently, ordered that a fresh primary election be conducted within 14 days.

The judge made the order in her judgment on a suit by Chief Chikwe Udensi, challenging the outcome of the APGA gubernatorial primary election, purportedly won by Professor Greg Ibe.

She observed that from the evidence and testimonies of witnesses, the May 29 APGA gubernatorial primary election in Abia state was flawed and marred by irregularities

Chief Udensi lost to Professor Ibe in the APGA primaries but headed to court to challenge the outcome of the election.

Udensi had urged the court to declare him the winner of the APGA gubernatorial primary election or in the alternative, order for the conduct of a fresh election.