By Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal High Court, Lagos has nullified the suspension of an American trainer engaged by the Athletes Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Mr. Lee Edward Evans, for being unlawful and inconsistent with the natural justice.

The court also quashed the sanctions imposed on the American trainer by the AFN and one Dr. Ken Anugweje, while also restraining them from imposing any sanctions against the American trainer who is also a consultant to the Lagos State Sports Government, from practicing his trade or profession in Nigeria.

In addition, the judge made an order setting aside the report of the AFN’s anti-doping committee fair hearing panel held on February 17, 2014, for being devoid of fair hearing, speculative and being arrived at in a manner unknown to law.

Justice Faji, awarded the total sum of N46, 430 million in favour of the former Olympian, being the total money and special damages, which he ought to have earned from the period of four years that his appointment was unlawful suspended.

The trainer, who is also a medical doctor, was suspended on February 17, 2014, by a panel set up by the AFN, after he was alleged to have given a prohibited substance to an athletic, Cecilia Francis, who was said to be a minor.

Not satisfied with the outcome of the panel, the American trainer instituted the suit against the Attorney; General of the Federation (AGF); Minister of Sports, who is also the chairman, National Sports Commission (NSC); AFN and Dr. Ken Anugweje, who were listed as first to fourth defendants in a suit marked FHC/L/CS/1211/2014.