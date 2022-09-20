From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The federal high court sitting in Jalingo has nullified the governorship primary elections of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that produced Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as the candidate of the party for the 2023 general elections.

The court has also ordered a fresh primaries for the position within fourteen days.

One of the lead aspirants at the primaries, Chief David Sabo Kente, had approached the court to challenge the conduct of the primaries and prayed the Court to order a fresh primaries among other prayers.

I’m his ruling, the presiding judge Justice Simeon Amobeda posits that the defendant could not convince the court that there was primary elections through which he emerged as the flag bearer for the party and urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Bwacha.

Reacting to the judgement, theccounsel to Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, Barrister Ibrahim Iffiong, SAN, said that he will study the judgement and consult with his client to decide if they will proceed on Appeal.

Similarly, the counsel to the APC, Barrister Festus Idepefo, SAN, also said he will consult with his client after studying the judgement to decide the next line of action.

However, Kente on his part has described the ruling of the court as a land mark as it proves that the era of impunity is over.

He said that the evidence before the court which influenced the decision have vindicated his position and that of most of the party supporters in the state that indeed there was no primaries and urged the party faithful to remain calm.

