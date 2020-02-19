Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, annulled a judgment by a lower court that sentenced former chairman, Ado Local Government, Taye Fasuba, to 12 months in prison for lack of merit.

A Chief Magistrate’s Court had last year jailed Fasuba for allegedly involving in land scam.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Ayo Daramola, who is also the chief judge of the state, set aside the 12 months conviction of the appellant and the N40,000 imposed in lieu of imprisonment.

The court further ordered that the fines should be refunded forthwith if it had already been paid by the appellant and ruled that the appeal filed by Fasuba against the state with appeal No HAD/5CA/ 2019 has merit and thereby allowed.