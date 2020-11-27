Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

An Ebonyi State High Court yesterday restrained members of the newly sworn in State Caretaker Committee of the People Democratic Party (PDP) from parading themselves.

This followed an ex-party motion brought by the Onyekachi Nwebonyi-led State Working Committee (SWC) of which was earlier dissolved by the National Executive Committee of the party.

Mr. Nwebonyi and members of the SWC were dissolved last week following the defection of Governor David Umahi to the All Progressive Congress.

The National Working Committee of the PDP also announced a nine member caretaker committee.

But Nwebonyi and other members of the SWC sued the PDP (1st respondent) and the National Chairman, Uche Seconds (2nd respondent) challenging the dissolution.

Also joined in the suit as 3rd to 11th respondent are the nine members of the caretaker committee.

The plaintiffs represented by Roy Umahi alleged wrongful dissolution of the SWC claiming that they were not given fair hearing before the purpoted dissolution.

In a motion ex parte, the SWC members, among others, prayed the court to grant an order of interim injunction restraining the PDP from dissolving SWC and from continuance of the purported dissolution or giving effect to the purported dissolution of the State Working Committed of the PDP at state, local government or ward level.

The presiding judge, Justice Elvis Ngele, granted all the prayers of the plaintiffs and adjourned the matter to December 2 for hearing.