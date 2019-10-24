Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti High Court has nullified the proclamation made by the state government to relocate headquarters of Ilejemeje local government Area from Iye-Ekiti to Eda-Oniyo.

The administration of Dr. Kayode Fayemi, through his deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, had on Monday made a proclamation announcing the relocation of the headquarters to Eda-Oniyo citing the December 14 2018 judgment of the Supreme Court.

Ruling on the application by the claimant (Iye-Ekiti) yesterday, the presiding Judge, Justice Abiodun Adesodun said the first and second respondent should have waited for determination of the suit before the court before making the proclamation.

Justice Adesodun described the decision of the government as an act of, “ executive rascality and self help “ adding that the status quo should be maintained pending the final determination of the case.

Counsel to the claimant, Taiwo Kupolati while making his final address argued that the decision of the government contravened the local government administration law of 1999 which recognized Iye-Ekiti as the headquarters of Ilejemeje local government area.