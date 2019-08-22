A High Court in South Africa has nullified the findings of a commission that found no wrongdoing in a 1999 arms procurement deal.

South Africa spent more than $2bn (£1.6bn) on military hardware for its armed forces, 20 years ago. But the deal was mired in allegations of large-scale bribery and corruption. Former President Jacob Zuma is the only politician who has been charged with wrongdoing in the arms procurement. He’s currently facing 16 charges of racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering relating to this deal.

He denies wrongdoing and is due to stand trial in October. He has applied for a permanent stay of prosecution, If his request is granted it would mean there can be no further action or prosecution relating to those charges.The result of his request is expected to be revealed later this week.