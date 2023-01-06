From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Labour Party (LP) Senatorial candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District, Owelle Oyibo Chukwu has said that the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja which reinstated Hon. Chijioke Edeoga as the LP governorship candidate in Enugu state is in line with all instant laws that pertain to the election.

The Court of Appeal Abuja had while delivery judgment on Friday on the appeal brought before it by the Labour Party set aside the judgment of the the Abuja Federal High Court which earlier nullified Edeoga’s nomination and ordered for a repeat primary following a suit filed by Evarest Nnaji, claiming to be the rightful candidate of the party.

Court of Appeal held that Nnaji has no locus to challenge the result of the primary since he did not participate in the exercise.

But reacting to the judgment, the LP Senatorial candidate, Chukwu said, “My take on the judgment is that it is the most sensible judgment in the circumstance and it is in line with all the instant laws that pertain to the election. It is also in tandem with common sense, because if you look at the grounds of appeal, one of which is that the principal party who is our gubernatorial candidate Chijioke Edeoga was never made a party at the court below.

“Secondly, Evarestus Nnaji had filed a similar matter at Port Harcourt, withdrew it and went to the Federal High Court Abuja. At the Port Harcourt court, Chijioke Edeoga was a party, but at the Abuja court he was deliberately excluded. Thirdly, as you know, question of primaries in elections is in personam, in other wards it is meant for homo sapiens not just for legal personalities at large that include companies, it suppose to be human beings.

“And my brother Evarastus Odegene Nnaji, I am made to understand had obtained his form for gubernatorial contest with the name of Odegene Helicopter Services and fourthly, which is very fundamental, is that the electoral law is clear that the only basis a candidate or a political party can participate and conduct primaries are under these circumstances; is either first by the death of the candidate and secondly by factor withdrawal in writing by the candidate, none of these is pertainable to the present circumstance.”

Chukwu further said, “It follows that even the order made per incuriam by the Federal High Court Abuja cannot be executed and the courts don’t make orders that are not practicable in terms of execution. So all this rolled up together makes it almost compelling that the judgment obtained at the court below must be overturned. I am happy to say that common sense has prevailed.”

On the political implication of the judgment for the party, he said, “At the political level, I am looking forward to my brother and friend Odengene joining us in electioneering campaigns and helping the Labour Party further its strength and presence in Enugu state and enhance our electoral fortunes.

“As a person what I think we should do is to begin to talk to each other as one composite Labour family. We should not dismiss Odengene with the wave of hand and make him a political pariah or outcast within the Labour party.

“You would have seen his billboards all over Enugu state, so what I suggest is that we will begin to embark on voyage of reconciliation so that we can work as one complete and composite political party in Enugu state and as one political family.”

Noting that the judgment has brought peace of mind to the party faithful the Senatorial candidate who want to take the Enugu East Senatorial seat from the incumbent, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani, said, “I agree with you, it is more or less foisted on Labour Party supporters, feeling of uncertainty but with the court judgment which is clear and loud, we can now have a clear vision or clarity as to who is our gubernatorial candidate.

“The present position is that the Court of Appeal has confirmed Chijioke Edeoga as the Labour Party gubernatorial candidate in Enugu state and I believe that will inspire confidence in the Labour Party in Enugu state in terms of clear identification of who is leading the party in the gubernatorial elections.