Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Court of Appeal in Sokoto has upheld the election of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, represeting Sokoto North Senatorial District.

The appellate court dismissed the appeal brought before it by Senator Ahmed Mohammed Maccido of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Maccido had filed an appeal before the court, challenging the judgement of the National and States Assemblies Elections Petitions Tribunal which sat in Sokoto, that dismissed his petition filed before it, for being Statute barred, as it was filed out of time.

Delivering judgment, Justice Hamman Akawu Barka, dismissed the appeal, saying: “We found out that, it is statute barred, as it was filed out of time.

“I, however, make no order as to costs,” he added, while both the presiding Justice, Justice Ibrahim Musa Saulawa and Justice Fatima O. Akinbanmi, all agreed with the judgmeent.

In another judgement delivered by the presiding judge, Justice Saulawa, dismissed the application filed by Hon. Kabiru Marafa Achida of the PDP, challenging the judgment of the lower court that upheld the election of Architect Aliyu Ibrahim Almustapha of the APC, representing Rabbah and Wurno Federal Constituency of the state.

In another judgment, Justice Saulawa dismissed the appeal filed by Hon. Aminu Shehu Shagari of the PDP, challenging the judgment of the lower court that upheld the election of Hon. Abubakar Umar Yabo of the APC, representing Yabo and Shagari Federal Constituency of the state.

In addition, the court also dismissed the appeal filed by Hon. Saadu Nabunkari of the APC, challenging the judgment of the lower court that upheld the election of Hon. Mani Maishinko Katami of the PDP, representing Binji and Silame Federal Constituency of the state.