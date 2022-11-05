From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court has granted permission to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to seize 40 properties allegedly linked to the former deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Abuja division of the court granted the interim forfeiture order on Friday, after listening to an ex-parte application that was brought before the court by the EFCC.

The ex-parte application marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/1242/2022, and moved by Mr. Ibrahim Buba, was accompanied by an affidavit that identified the properties, which are subject of an ongoing investigation.

The document revealed that the landed properties, 10 of which are situated at Enugu, three in the United States of America, two in the United Kingdom, one in Lagos, nine in Dubai, and 15 located in the Federal Capital Territory, are suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of crime

Justice Ekwo in his ruling, ordered the anti-graft agency to within the seven days, publish the interim forfeiture order of the properties in a national daily.

Meantime, the court has adjourned the matter to December 5, for a report on objections from any member of the public that has interest in any of the properties.

Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice on July 23, 2022, were charged with Dr. Obinna Obeta, in United Kingdom on allegation of wanting to make payment for the procurement of an organ for their daughter, Sonia, from one David Nwamini.

The allegation led to the detention of Ekweremadu in a UK prison after the June 23 arrest.

Meanwhile a civil rights advocacy group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has faulted the move by the EFCC, to forfeit the properties linked to Ekweremadu.

National Coordinator of the group, Emmanuel Onwubiko, said the asset forfeiture lawsuit at a time Ekweremadu was in custody, facing trial in the United Kingdom, and unable to defend himself or properly brief his lawyers was malicious, immoral, in bad faith, and tantamount to a country throwing her citizen under the bus.