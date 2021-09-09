By Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Tijjani Ringim of the Federal High Court, Lagos has affirmed Mrs Evelyn Joshua as a trustee of Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in line with with the church’s constitution which prescribes a minimum of three trustees for the church.

The judge affirmed Mrs Joshua as a trustee of the church while ruling on an application brought before the court.

The application was filed before the court by concerned and committed members of the church represented by Mr. Kola Kareem and Mrs. Moji Oguntoyinbo against the Incorporated Trustees of SCOAN; the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and Mrs. Evelyn Onyisi Joshua in a Suit No: FHC/L/CP/1109/2021.

The petitioners were represented by Emeka Ekweozor Esq. ; Chris Eme Esq with him E.G Onyejekwulum.

Ossazu Owie represented 1st and 2nd Respondents; while O.N Chukwu appeared for the CAC.

The respondents through their said Counsel told the court they were not opposed to the petition made under Section 839(6)(B) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 (as Amended).

The church has been in a limbo since the passing Prophet TB Joshua who was the founder over the leadership succession in the church.

