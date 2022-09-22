The Ebonyi state chapter chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Comrade Ikechuku Igwenyi, has said that Wednesday’s court judgement ordering Nigeria’s universities lecturers to return to the classroom is declaration of war by the Federal Government.

Indeed, he said the, “No work, no pay” policy of the government shows the authorities lack an understanding of the nature of the contract between the lecturers and their employers.

He stated this while reacting to Wednesday’s Federal Government-ASUU court judgement, in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, on Thursday.

He said, “When a matter leaves the round and peaceful negotiation table to the Court, it becomes difficult to predict the possible end of the imbroglio. It has therefore become obvious that the Federal Government of Nigeria has clearly declared war against academic staff in Nigerian Federal Universities using the weapons of forced labour, hunger and starvation through non-payment of outstanding 7 months’ salaries.

“The “No work, No pay” policy of Federal Government implies government illiteracy on University Administration or FGN does not take into cognizance, the peculiar nature of the contract between University lecturers and their employers. It is therefore embarrassing that rather than confront the main issues with the urgency they demand, the Federal Government has been introducing obnoxious diversionary and distractive policies to divert the focus of ASUU from objective positions of the union to frivolities.