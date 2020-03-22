Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, has announced his resumption of the position of the party’s spokesperson on acting capacity pending the vacation of the Court judgement restranning Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu from performing as the National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party.

A Sokoto High Court had last week restrained the party from appointing or electing “Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu or any member” into its top positions except through a National Convention.

The national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole announced the agreement for all the warring factions to withdraw all court cases as resolution at the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting last week

However, in a statement Nabena issued on Sunday in Abuja, the deputy spokesman said that in agreement and understanding with Onilu he would act pending the time he sorts out the court matter.

“APC is a law abiding party and as leaders of the party we must be seen doing the right thing at all time, including respecting the order of the court. In lieu of this, Mallam Onilu has began the process of vacating the order of the Sokoto High Court restraining him but pending the time this will be done I will act in his position.

“Unlike the former ruling party, APC has high regard for the judiciary and we must be seen at all time practice what we preach,” Nabena stated.

Nabena however requested for understanding among the APC supporters at home and in diasporas, urging the media and other stakeholders to cooperate with him in carrying out the assignment as usual.

He also assured media representatives of prompt responses to enquiries and clarifications while creating mutual understanding between the public and the governing party.

All efforts to reach Issa-Onilu was abortive as he could not pick several telephone calls put across to him.