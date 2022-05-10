From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has ordered an accelerated hearing into a suit seeking to stop the planned presidential primary election of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The Court gave PDP, its National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, and National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu four days within which to file their responses to the suit against them.

Justice Donatus Okorowo gave the order on Tuesday while delivering a ruling in an application for abridgement of the time argued by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Paul Erokoro on behalf of the plaintiff in the suit, Cosmos Ndukwe.

The Judge fixed May 18 for the adoption of final addresses in the matter immediately after which a judgment date would be fixed.

In the ruling, Justice Okorowo held that was of the essence and that it would be in the interest of justice for the suit of the plaintiff to be fully determined before the May 28 date of the primary election.

Erokoro SAN had in the application pleaded with the court to abridge time for the suit of his client to be expeditiously heard.

Cosmos Ndukwe is currently a Commissioner for Trade and Investment in Abia State as well as a presidential aspirant on the PDP platform.

He asked the Court to stop PDP from proceeding with the presidential primary election on the ground of alleged refusal of the party to zone the presidential ticket of the party to South East geo-political zone.