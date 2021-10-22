By Steve Agbota

A Magistrate’s Court in Yaba, Lagos, has issued a warrant of arrest against Mrs. Olufunke Olayinka Otti-Jolapamo, the estranged wife of former President of the Nigerian Shipowners Association (NISA), Chief Isaac Jolapamo.

The arrest warrant, dated June 27, 2021, was issued after Otti-Jolapamo allegedly failed to appear before the court to answer to charges of malicious damage and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.

The former NISA president had filed a complaint on oath, accusing his wife of allegedly conspiring with others, namely Fashi Nyashi, Daniel Aigevbole, Olaitan Kudus, Taofeek Aina “and others now at large, to commit misdemeanour to wit malicious damage and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace”.

Chief Jolapamo has been engaged in a running battle with his wife over the ownership of a property in Parkview Estate, Ikoyi.

On December 8, 2020, Justice Taofiquat Oyekan-Abdullahi of the Lagos State High Court issued an order restraining Mrs. Olufunke Olayinka Otti-Jolapamo from selling the property located at Plot 12, Block AS, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

In addition to Otti-Jolapamo, the order also restrained her company, CTSR Group Limited, which was listed as second respondent in the suit from making any attempt to sell the property.

The judge, after listening to the applicant’s counsel, granted an order of interim injunction restraining the first and second respondents, their agents, servants, privies and assigns from trespassing, taking any steps or further steps to sell, convey or transfer in any manner.

