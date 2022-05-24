From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Justice Akeem Fashola of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, sitting in Jabi, has issued a warrant of arrest against one lgoche Daniel Ada over his alleged assault on a 14-year-old schoolgirl.

Igoche, a teacher at Destiny Christian Academy Airport Road FCT, Abuja, owned by Dunamis International Gospel Centre, was dismissed from the School after he was allegedly caught assaulting the schoolgirl.

He was dismissed by the church and was handed over to the police for prosecution.

He was later released on bail. The FCT Command of the Nigeria Police filed a criminal charge against him.

When the case came up in court, the prosecution counsel, Mr John Ijagbemi, told the court that this is the second time the accused person will be absent in court.

He said, ”The defendant has chosen to be absent in court for the second time since he was released on bail. He had been duly served with the charges. He is yet to be arraigned in court.

”The accused and his surety assured that they will be in court but we are surprised to note that he is not here. We are asking the court to issue an arrest warrant against him to en”.

in a short ruling, Justice Fashola said, ” An arrest warrant is hereby issued against the defendant.

”This case is hereby adjourned to June 23, 2022, for the arraignment of the defendant.”

The one-count criminal charge read: ”That you, lgoche Daniel Ada ‘m’ 39yrs, on or about 25/04/2021 at about 21:15hrs at the school premises of Destiny Christian Academy Airport Road FCT, Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did sexually harassed one Otuya Deborah Miracle

aged 14yrs by touching and caressing her breast and other sexual parts, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 32 (1) and punishable under section 32 (2) of Child Right Act LFN 2003.”

Last year, operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, arrested Igoche Ada.

Igoche was arrested at his apartment inside the church building in Lugbe and taken away in handcuffs.