A Sharia Court ll, sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Thursday, ordered a lawyer, Mrs C.J. Nnaji, to produce her client Prince Sunday, who was accused of stealing one carton of Maggi seasoning and other provisions, worth N414, 500.

The Judge, Mallam Murtala Nasir, ordered Nnaji to produce any authority that made her tell her client not to appear in court because she filed a preliminary objection.

The Judge ordered the lawyer to produce the defendant on Sept. 24 unfailingly.

The Judge also ordered her to serve the preliminary objection to the legal department of the Kaduna Police.

NAN reports that in the preliminary objection, the counsel argued that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter because Sunday, was not a Muslim.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Aliyu Ibrahim, told the court that on Sept. 5, at about 7 p.m., the complainant, Salisu Abdulkareem, 28, of Anchau General Enterprises reported the case to the Magajin Gari Police Division.

Ibrahim alleged that the defendant stole a cartoon of Maggi cubes seasoning valued at N6,400 from the complainant’s shop located at Bayajidda Road, Kaduna.

He also alleged that the defendant stole 10 cartons of Pasta valued at N35,300 and 15 cartons of Ami Maggi cube seasoning valued N96,000.

The prosecution further alleged that the defendant stole 100 cartons of Onga seasoning valued N265,000, two cartons of three crown milk valued N11, 800 and one carton of low fat peak milk valued N6,400.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 139 of the Sharia