By Steve Agbota

A Federal High Court, sitting in Abeokuta Ogun State, has vacated an ex-parte order granted the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) forfeiting five trucks loaded with palm kernel cake to the Federal Government.

The court, however, said the trucks and items should be returned to its owners with immediate effect.

Daily Sun learnt that the five trucks belonged to Beninoise traders who came to purchase palm kernel cake in Nigeria in 2019 but were intercepted and seized by NCS Ogun State Command.

Conversely, in a ruling delivered by Justice O. Oguntoyinbo in suit number FHC/AB/CS/58/2020 against NCS between Yoyo Olowokere Limited; Mensah Sewlannou J. Josephat Joel; Akodegbe Basile; Koudjo Segbenon and Ayivodji Sourou Pascal against the Nigeria Customs Service, the applicants’ counsel, George Oyeniyi, based the application on the grounds that the earlier order was obtained by misrepresentation and concealment of relevant facts.

The judge, however, ordered the Ogun 1 Custom Command Idiroko, Ogun State to release the vehicles from its custody to the applicants and if the vehicles have been auctioned or sold, the respondent shall pay the full monetary value to the applicants within 30 days.