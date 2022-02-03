From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

An Enugu State High Court has ordered the registration of a Cooperative society, SEFORP2023 Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, under the Nigerian Cooperative Societies, for engaging in political actives in the Southeast.

The order was made in the judgment delivered by Justice Comfort Ani, in a suit filed by Obiezu Nwachukwu against the Hon. Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Poverty Reduction, Enugu State; the Director of Cooperative Societies, Enugu state, SEFORP2023 Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited and Rev. Okechukwu Christopher Obioha.

A certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment which was delivered on January 27, 2022, was made available to newsmen in Abuja, by counsel to the plaintiff, Nkem Okolo.

The court further granted an order of perpetually restraining the cooperative society from participating in any form or manner, in any political activities or convening any political meetings for the discussions or deliberations as it affects the Southeast indigenes and Southeast presidency in 2023, either in Enugu or in Nigeria as a whole.

Justice Ani also ordered that all meetings, conferences, decisions, communiques, reached/taken by virtue of meetings convened by the society group are illegal, unconstitutional, unlawful and ultra vires its powers, as it affects Southeast indigenes, with respect of the Southeast presidency in 2023 as illegal, null, void and of no effects whatsoever.

The judge noted that by virtue of its registration as a Cooperative Society in Enugu, and by virtue of the Bye laws, it is limited only to advocate for the welfare of its members alone, as it has no legal capacity to advocate for the Southeast presidency in 2023 for all the indigenes of the Southeast states of the country.

That the activities of the group contravened the Nigerian Cooperative Societies Act, under which it was registered by the 1st and 2nd defendants.