The Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday ordered the final forfeiture of former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari’s funds domiciled in some banks.

The funds include $56, 056.75; N12.9 million, N11.2 million, $301, 319.99; N217, 388.04 and $311, 872.15 in two new generation accounts in the name of Yari and his companies.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, in a judgment, held that the former governor had not shown good cause why the order sought by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) should not be granted.

The ICPC had instituted a suit, praying the court for the former governor to show cause why the money under investigation should not be finally forfeited to the Federal Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Yari was the 1st respondent in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/916/2019, his two companies; Kayatawa Nigeria Limited and B. T. Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited were second and third respondents, respectively.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo had, on August 16, 2019, granted the order for interim forfeiture of the assets in an ex parte motion brought by the commission’s lawyer, Osuobeni Akponimisingha.

The ICPC had alleged that the funds were proceeds of unlawful activity.