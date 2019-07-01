Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court, Lagos State, on Monday ordered the final forfeiture of sums of N9.2 billion and $8.4 million, respectively, monies purportedly owned by former First Lady Patience Jonathan, to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Delivering judgment in the action instituted against Patience Jonathan by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the judge argued that the decision was arrived at consequent upon the failure of the former First Lady to show reasonable cause as to why the sums should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

Justice Olatoregun equally held that the forfeited sums are proceeds of an unlawful act